In a blow to many local students’ summer schedules, the Eau Claire school district will move its 2020 summer school programming online amid concern over the coronavirus that’s kept schools closed since mid-March.
Planning a summer’s worth of in-person classes wasn’t feasible, Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said Monday at a virtual school board meeting.
The district couldn’t plan or implement a “predictable in-person summer program” after the closure of schools was extended through the spring, and the “unknown timing” of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen nonessential businesses, she said.
That doesn’t necessarily mean kids won’t get to learn from community groups that partner with the district during summer months: Those groups are working with the district to help them deliver online versions of classes, Hardebeck said.
Summer school courses were set to run from June 15 to July 1, and from July 27 to Aug. 13. Classes were set to be offered for elementary, middle and high school students, and included athletic camps, music camps and library programs, among others.
Families will be able to find more information about online summer school classes starting May 11 at at ecasd.us/summer, Hardebeck said.
New board president chosen
Eau Claire school board president Eric Torres is resigning from the board to take a position at a university in Texas, he said Monday.
His resignation will take effect May 29.
Torres, who became the district’s first school board president of color when he was chosen to lead the board in May 2019, is one of the most senior members of the board. He was first elected as a board member in spring 2017.
He is currently an associate professor of education at UW-Eau Claire.
Torres’ newest post is associate chair in the Education Studies Department at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, which he will begin June 15. The offer was “a dream job opportunity I could not let pass,” he said.
“I will cherish memories of working together and planning on how to best serve our students and community,” Torres said Monday.
At the board’s annual organizational meeting Monday, Tim Nordin was unanimously elected president of the school board, replacing Torres.
Nordin, a former teacher with a doctorate in education policy from Rutgers University, will serve in the role until May 2021. He was first elected to the board in spring 2019; he and his wife Terri’s two sons attend South Middle School and Memorial High School, according to the board’s website.
“I will do my utmost to live up to the example set for us in the past year by Dr. Torres,” Nordin said.
Re-elected as vice president and treasurer were Lori Bica and Aaron Harder, respectively. Josh Clements, the board’s newest member, was elected clerk.
The board will start looking for a new member to fill Torres’ term — which extends through April 2021 — in coming weeks.
In other district news:
- The board on Monday awarded bids and approved an expansion of a track and field project at Memorial High School, along with a roughly $46,000 contribution from the district’s budget toward the project. The Ulrich Trust, established by former teachers Connie Ulrich and Pat Ulrich, donated $250,000 to the district in 2019 to fund new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence with gates at Memorial. The trust plans to donate another $75,000 to the project, adding field events, a curb nailer, tracking pad and removing the existing long jump and paul vaults, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. To accommodate “potential future expansion for a turf field” and ensuring the district wouldn’t have to undo project work from the Ulrich Trust project at a later date, the district’s budget allows it to contribute $46,000 to install the curb nailer now, Johnson said.
- The district has received a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for fabrication laboratories, commonly called fab labs. It has also received a matching donation of $25,000 for the fab labs from Eau Claire machining manufacturer McDonough Manufacturing, through the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Hardebeck thanked McDonough Manufacturing Monday for its donation, saying the funds will let both Memorial and North high schools develop the labs. The district will buy equipment including a laser engraver, industrial sewing machine, 3D printer, collaboration workstation and multimedia recording equipment for the labs, according to a news release.
- Paul Uhren, principal of South Middle School, has resigned for an international position as a school principal in the Marshall Islands, a chain of islands between Hawaii and the Philippines, Hardebeck said. Uhren was hired as South’s principal in June 2019.
- Diana Lesneski, a principal in the Tomah school district, will be the newest principal of Putnam Heights Elementary School. Lesneski will begin in the position July 1, Hardebeck said. Current Putnam Heights principal Heidi Neumann-Kneeland is set to become the district’s academic services coordinator as of July 1.