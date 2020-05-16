People shopping for fresh vegetables, flowers and baked goods Saturday morning had an easier time navigating through the pavilion at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market.
That extra space between shoppers? A side effect of new, coronavirus-related precautions for the popular downtown market, which kicked off its 2020 summer season on Saturday morning.
Shoppers could take advantage of masks and hand sanitizer when they arrived, and foot traffic was directed one-way through the pavilion on Riverfront Terrace.
“I’m very happy to see it open,” said Rachel Menter of Eau Claire, a longtime farmers market attendee who was shopping Saturday morning. “I respect the health care officials that make those decisions for our safety. I wish it could be different … but at least they’re able to open, which is great.”
Early Saturday morning, about half of shoppers were wearing masks.
About 30 vendors set up booths around the outside of the pavilion, opening up space for pedestrians inside. No food samples will be distributed, and only vendors are allowed to touch food before it’s sold.
According to the market’s new rules, vendors must wear facemasks, and customers will be offered masks before they enter.
College students Kathryn Bartel of Kewaunee and Emily Chiesa of Milwaukee were pleased they could continue a tradition of coming to the farmers market in May before their spring semester ends.
“It’s nice to support small businesses, and it’s nice that people look like they’re following the rules,” Bartel said.
The downtown farmers market delayed its opening by two weeks, but is deemed an essential business and is exempt from closing and mass gathering restrictions.
The market typically draws more than 5,000 visitors on summer Saturdays, UW-Eau Claire researchers have said.
The market is scheduled to be open three days a week, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning in June. For hours, visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com.