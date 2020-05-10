The Eau Claire Marathon should have been held May 3. Numerous area races slated in small communities across the Chippewa Valley have been put on hold.
However, a new “running club” is emerging.
The “COVID-18 Sucks Running Club” is launching this week, as T-shirts for the unofficial club will go on sale.
The blue T-shirts will sell for $20 with the proceeds going to Feed My People Food Bank. The tagline on the back reads “Going the distance … while keeping our distance.”
Jeremy Harrison of Eau Claire came up with the idea for the “running club” with his family, as they were frustrated about losing out on all spring sports and activities, including track.
“We feel for all these kids who have lost their senior year of high school,” he said.
Jeremy and his son, Memorial junior Calder Bicka Harrison, began pitching ideas for the name of the club and a catchphrase.
“We didn’t want people to think we were making light of it,” Harrison said. “And we didn’t want to be where we were keeping track of people’s virtual miles.”
Harrison said they wanted to create something fun that would make people smile.
“Maybe we should be trying to rally runners around the idea of giving back,” he said. “We started sketching some ideas.”
Area freelance graphic designer Jodi Stevens created the shirts, featuring a wing-tipped foot on the front, with the word “sucks” appearing like it was stamped across the logo. The shirts will be sold at Blue Ox Running in Eau Claire. They are slated to arrive at the store on Friday.
Blue Ox Running owner Adam Condit said Harrison originally sent him a text of the logo and idea for the shirt and “running club,” and he loved the idea.
“I thought it was a home run,” Condit said. “Because it’s obviously a way they can exercise and clear their mind. It’s a really good outlet. People who have never considered running or walking are now doing it. We can’t have group runs, but you can still do it on your own.”
Condit said he started pre-sales of the shirts and has already had more than 20 orders, including a few from out-of-state.
“I think they look great, and it feels very local,” Condit said.
The shirt is also a great reminder for runners to stay motivated and keep training, he added.
“I think a lot of people are feeling the difference in their running year,” Condit said.
Condit added that he likes the idea that the money goes to Feed My People Food Bank.
“That’s helping the community as a whole,” he said.