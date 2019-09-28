Connor Brown is 14, a freshman at Memorial High School in Eau Claire. He wrestles and dreams about being an aerospace engineer. His brother, Kellen, 11, started sixth grade at South Middle School a few weeks ago, plays soccer and takes advanced classes.
Both Connor and Kellen have a rare metabolic disorder: phenylketonuria, or PKU, a genetic condition children inherit from their parents.
People with PKU have difficulty digesting an amino acid, phenylalanine, and it will quickly build up in their blood if they don’t use a low-protein diet their whole lives.
If the disorder isn’t caught when infants are young, children with PKU will quickly start to miss growth markers, and can develop brain damage and severe intellectual disability.
It’s a rare condition, with just 16,500 people with PKU in the U.S., but if it isn’t caught in the first few years of life the damage can’t be reversed. People with the condition can’t live independently, and they can develop severe intellectual disabilities. Some have the speech capability of an 18-month-old, said Christine Brown, Connor and Kellen’s mother.
Newborn screening — a federally-mandated program where infants are tested days after birth for several health conditions — detected Connor’s and Kellen’s PKU, Brown said.
“Connor was born and everything was fine. When he was eight days old ... they said he needed to be retested and seen at UW-Madison the next day,” Brown said. “Then the pediatrician told me not to go on the internet.”
Brown — who also directs the National PKU Alliance, a national nonprofit based in Eau Claire — is also pushing for the federal government to keep funding newborn screening programs.
“What’s amazing to me is that because of newborn screening, my kids go to school,” Brown said. “They can play football, soccer, be in advanced classes. They can go to college.”
‘It was going to be OK’
Christine and Kevin Brown’s oldest son, Keagan, doesn’t have PKU. So during Christine’s second pregnancy, she was more comfortable and knew what to expect.
But after Connor’s diagnosis, “the moment we received that phone call, I think we both felt like our whole world had bottomed out,” Christine Brown said. “You start replaying this in your mind. What is he going to eat at a birthday party? How is he going to go to prom? Can he go to college?”
Both Connor and Kellen must drink a medical formula every day, which gives them 80 percent of their nutrients, Brown said. The boys can only have about six grams of protein each day. (An egg has eight grams.)
Nearly every food, including some vegetables and fruits, has a trace amount of protein that could cause Connor and Kellen’s phenylalanine levels to rise, Kevin Brown said.
“He’ll never have cheese curds, he’ll never have a Wisconsin brat. You’re just really overwhelmed,” Christine Brown said. “It’s a lot of planning and preparation.”
The couple gained hope after meeting several teenagers with PKU in Sheboygan. One teen, they remembered, was on her school’s honor roll and played soccer.
“We got a glimpse that it was going to be OK,” Kevin Brown said.
Their respective schools in Eau Claire provide Connor and Kellen low-protein meals at lunch, and in addition to the medical formula, the boys eat fruits, vegetables and medical foods modified to be low in protein.
But those resources aren’t cheap: A box of low-protein pasta can cost $13, Christine Brown said.
If someone with PKU starts to eat traditional, protein-high foods, they don’t experience an immediate reaction, Christine Brown said. But gradually, they will start to lose executive function skills: organizing, planning, regulating their emotions and paying attention.
Connor and Kellen excel in their studies and enjoy life as much as any other young boys, they say, although they admit having to be patient when other students ask them about their diet.
“There’s really not anyone else in Eau Claire that has PKU that I know of, except my little brother,” Connor said. “It seems hard at first, but once you get used to it, it’s pretty easy.”
“I’ve known my friends since fourth grade, and they know I have this genetic disorder. They don’t really ask me anymore,” Kellen added. “I’ve kind of gotten used to it.”
After Kellen, her third son, was born and also diagnosed with PKU, Christine Brown took on the leadership of the National PKU Alliance.
She isn’t the only parent who’s blended the boy’s diagnosis into their professional life. Kevin Brown, a chef and culinary instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College, also travels to teach families how to cook for PKU.
Finding resources for the boys’ diet and treatment can be a challenge.
In many states, health insurance coverage of medical foods for PKU is limited, but in Wisconsin, PKU medical formula is paid for by the state, Christine Brown said: “We’ve been doing a lot of work on the federal level trying to get medical foods covered.”
Continuing funding
Wisconsin has screened infants for PKU since 1965, and now tests for 44 rare disorders, mostly through a blood draw via a heel prick.
Though screening is federally mandated, Wisconsin parents can refuse the screening if it would interfere with their religious or personal beliefs, according to the state laboratory of hygiene.
States administer their own screening programs, but the federal government has contributed additional funds to oversee those programs over a decade.
The Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act, passed in 2008, funded a national database of screening information, encouraged states to screen for more disorders and oversaw the quality of laboratory tests.
That’s what Christine Brown and the National PKU Alliance hope will continue.
Congress last authorized that federal newborn screening spending in 2014. The funding is set to run out on Monday if Congress does not act on the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2019.
The federal government spends about $20 million per year on newborn screening initiatives. The new bill would bump that spending up to about $33.5 million per year until 2024.
“It provides extra funds to states to do things like surveillance, testing, education and providing services to these families,” Christine Brown said.
The reauthorization bill hasn’t made much headway since the summer. The House of Representatives passed the bill in July. The Senate has not taken action on the bill, though it’s garnered bipartisan support: two Republicans and five Democrats are co-sponsors, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
Christine Brown’s push for fresh funding is also inspired by Newborn Screening Awareness Month in September.
“Most people don’t realize the importance of this test,” she said. “To me, this newborn screening program is the most successful public health program we have in this country … because of that test and early intervention, you’re saving thousands of lives a year that most people don’t even realize.”
“That heel prick saved Connor’s life,” Kevin Brown added. “I‘ve never looked back with those decisions we made.”