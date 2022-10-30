Ehrhards.jpg

From left, Jeff Ehrhard, Ethan Ehrhard, Adam Ehrhard, Erika Ehrhard and front, Vanya. The Ehrhard Family brought 13-year-old Vanya to the Mall of America before he returned to Ukraine after they fostered him in Eau Claire for six weeks.

 Contributed Photo

EAU CLAIRE — Erika and Jeff Ehrhard were met with a smiling face almost a year ago when they first welcomed the young boy they would one day hope to adopt into their home.

“Hi, Jeff and Erika,” said Vanya, now 13 years old.