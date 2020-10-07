EAU CLAIRE — In a year with a dearth of good news, the city of Eau Claire recently received a welcome double dose.
The city continued its impressive streak of being recognized for its quality of life by making two new national lists.
Eau Claire was ranked No. 28 on Livability.com’s 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live, moving up from No. 81 last year and outpacing more than 1,000 U.S. cities with populations between 20,0000 and 1 million in the data-driven analysis.
The city also qualified for a newly released Reader’s Digest ranking of “25 small towns that are about to become more popular.” The article referred to all the qualifying communities as “up-and-coming” and “hidden gems.”
“The recognition is a testament to all of the work and collaboration that happens in our community to make it a great place to live, work and play,” said City Manager Dale Peters.
Both lists called attention to an emerging trend — fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic — in which more people are fleeing crowded big cities where social distancing is difficult and opting for small-town life.
“Creating a list of the best places to live in a year marked by uncertainty and disruption was challenging, but also clarifying,” Winona Dimeo-Ediger, Livability.com editor-in-chief, said in a news release. “The pandemic and ensuing economic turbulence made people rethink their commitment to big, expensive cities, and the rise of remote work provided a unique opportunity to live anywhere.”
The 2020 rankings, topped by Fort Collins, Colorado, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Madison, were based on 40 data points measuring economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.
“The dust is still settling, but the chaos of this year made the things that have always mattered — affordability, safety, community and opportunity — matter even more,” Dimeo-Ediger said. “The small to mid-sized cities on Livability’s list offer exactly what people are looking for right now.”
Highlighting the quality-of-life amenities and natural resources prized by many people was a conscious decision by Eau Claire community leaders in the wake of the 1992 closing of the former Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. plant — once the city’s signature employer, Peters said.
That new focus led to the development of Phoenix Park, about 35 miles of bike trails, Pablo Center at the Confluence and other downtown revitalization efforts, many of which emphasized the proximity of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers, but little emphasis on recruiting employers in the latest hot industry, he said.
“There is a real diversity of things to do in the community,” Peters said. “We figured if we make it a great place to live, then employers will want to come to Eau Claire.”
Benny Anderson, interim director of the tourism marketing agency Visit Eau Claire, said the hot local real estate market and abundance of planned housing developments indicate that the attractiveness of Eau Claire as a place to visit or live is no longer a secret.
“It’s just a good hometown unique experience,” Anderson said. “We always say Eau Claire is one of the biggest small towns around.”
By that, Anderson means the city has plenty of amenities and activities but few traffic jams and a relatively low crime rate and cost of living.
Reader’s Digest said Eau Claire has changed from an era when it was known as a place where farm kids grew up.
“Today, this university town at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers in the west-central part of the state is referred to as the Indie Capital of the Midwest,” the magazine stated. “Its residents have an independent and creative spirit that encourages collaboration and entrepreneurism.”
It also called attention to restaurants that emphasize locally sourced, fresh ingredients and not just beer and cheese.
Anderson said it’s always good to be honored by a publication as well known as Reader’s Digest.
“We are really happy that a publication like that was taking notice of us and that we are being recognized for a lot of the amazing things that are happening in this city, especially during the ridiculousness of these times,” he said.
With many of the region’s wealth of musical and cultural events canceled this year, Visit Eau Claire pivoted to market safer amenities such as parks, trails, rivers and local breweries with outdoor patios. The response has defied national trends, with views of the outdoor recreation pages on the agency’s website up 80% from 2019, Anderson said.
“People are remembering all of the great things you can do in Eau Claire even during a pandemic,” he said.
While Anderson has been pleased by the response, he is eager for the day when large, in-person events return and the agency can get back to marketing all that Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley have to offer.
“We’re definitely looking forward to next year,” he said, “and thinking, ‘Just wait. We’re just getting warmed up.’ “