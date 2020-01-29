The Eau Claire metropolitan area posted a 3.5% unemployment rate for December, up significantly from 2.7% in November, the Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The 0.8% surge represented the largest increase among all 12 metro areas in Wisconsin.
The rate in the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, was up from 2.9% in December 2018, which tied with the Janesville metro area for the largest yearly increase in the state. Sheboygan registered the lowest unemployment rate among state metros, at 2.6%, in November.
Wisconsin's overall jobless rate was 3.2% in December, up from 2.9% in November and 2.8% a year earlier, the DWD report shows. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area dropped by 500 — from 88,900 in November to 88,400 in December — but was still 200 higher than a year earlier.
Statewide employment ticked down by 8,700 in December, falling just below 3 million. However, employment was up 11,400 from December 2018.
Meanwhile, the statewide labor force was at 3.09 million in December, down 11,300 from November and off 15,500 from a year earlier, the report indicates.
The city of Eau Claire posted a jobless rate of 2.8% in November, which ranked 14th lowest among the state's 33 largest cities.
Madison led all cities with a rate of 2%, while Racine was 33rd at 4.5%.
The jobless rate rose in December in all 12 west-central Wisconsin counties.
December's unemployment rate and the change from the previous month among area were as follows: Barron 4.6%, up from 3.3%; Buffalo 4.9%, up from 3.6%; Chippewa 4.5%, up from 3%; Clark 3.4%, up from 2.6%; Dunn 3.5%, up from 2.7%; Eau Claire 2.9%, up from 2.5%; Jackson 4.5%, up from 3.2%; Pepin 4%, up from 3.2%; Pierce 3.7%, up from 2.9%; Rusk 5%, up from 4%; St. Croix 3.6%, up from 3%; and Trempealeau 3.9%, up from 2.6%.