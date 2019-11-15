The two-year-old double homicide criminal case against a Fall Creek man appears to be headed to trial.
Wayne W. Price filed a motion in Eau Claire County Court this week to withdraw guilty pleas he made last spring.
And Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King wrote a letter to Price’s attorney this week indicating he is not open to any new plea negotiations in the case.
The motion to withdraw the guilty pleas will be heard at 2 p.m. Friday by Judge Emily Long.
The motion, made by attorney Russell L. Hanson, said Price “was pressured by his counsels to make a decision regarding the rest of his life in a very few days and he now believes he has a good faith defense to the charges.”
King told Hanson in a letter filed with the court this week that plea negotiations in this case have ended.
“While there is no issue with substitution of counsel, this does not mean (Price) is entitled to a new plea offer,” King said in the letter.
“From my standpoint, there are two directions for this case to proceed: The first is to continue with the sentencing as previously scheduled under the terms of the original plea agreement,” King wrote. “The second, if the court allows the withdrawal of the pleas, is to go back to square one and proceed to trial on the original counts — including charges of first-degree intentional homicide that carry a mandatory penalty of life in prison.”
Price’s original defense team of Laurie Osberg, Steven Hughes and Charles Ellefsen withdrew from the case in April after Price said he felt he didn’t have a choice but to take an agreement and plead guilty.
Price, 48, is accused of killing one of his sisters and her boyfriend and burying their bodies on his property. He pleaded guilty to two felony murder charges and two counts of felony false imprisonment in January. However, when his mother and another sister visited him in jail during March, he said he felt “backed into a corner” to do so and denied responsibility for the conduct tied to the guilty pleas. He also said he’s “another victim out of the deal.”
King saw a recording of the jail visit and alerted Long of the development in the case. The defense attorneys then met with Price and determined they had an ethical conflict that cannot be resolved and should withdraw.
The plea agreement would hold the prosecution to not ask for more than 28½ years in prison for Price while the defense would not seek less than 20 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police on Sept. 29, 2017, after getting a worrisome request from Price over the phone. Price, who was on the road at the time, felt his life had been threatened and asked the man to bring a gun to his house.
Also during that day, Price told the man he had gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek fire station.
Following Price’s arrest, officers tested a container found in his semitrailer and it came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Elizabeth “Lisa” A. Price and David R. Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017, in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.