An Eau Claire man faces three criminal charges in connection with the stabbing of one of his roommates.
Dennis M. Smith, 63, 670 Wisconsin St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Smith, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Smith returns to court Tuesday, Aug. 4, for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police sere sent to 670 Wisconsin St. at 7:18 p.m. Saturday regarding a traumatic injury from an assault.
A man advised that one of his roommates had been attacked and the attacker was no longer in the area.
An officer found the injured man lying on his left side in the dining room. He was in the fetal position with a pool of blood under his head and neck.
The officer believed the injured man had been stabbed because blood was coming from his neck. The officer didn’t see any trauma on the man’s face or head.
Smith was also present and told police someone from The Elbow Room across the street had attacked his roommate. Smith said he did not know the attacker.
Smith said he came home to find his roommate lying on the floor.
The injured man had two marks on his shirt by his left shoulder. The officer determined the marks looked like slashing knife wounds. They were long and skinny and soaked in blood.
EMS personnel located another stab wound on the left side of the man’s neck.
The injured man was not aware of what occurred because he was under the influence of alcohol and in a state of shock.
While he was being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, the injured man said he was attacked by his roommate but did not identify a specific individual.
The rooming house where the injured man and Smith lived had several tenants with separate bedrooms but one common area.
The three tenants who were at the residence seemed to have no knowledge as to who was present at the time of the stabbing.
A witness who lives next door said she saw the injured man enter his residence a short time after Smith did. Within about five minutes, the witness heard yelling coming from the residence.
One of those yelling was Smith, the witness said.
The owner of The Elbow Room told police both the injured man and Smith had been at the bar and were angry with each other.
Smith was arrested. A small amount of blood was found on the front of his T-shirt.
Smith was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County Count. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charge, Smith could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.