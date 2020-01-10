An Eau Claire man is accused of pointing a rifle at police in an ambush position as officers were responding to a domestic incident.
James E. Stanton, 41, 515 Forest St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm while intoxicated and resisting an officer.
Stanton is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer responded to Stanton’s residence Dec. 14 after a woman called to say her husband was armed with a loaded rifle and was in the kitchen.
Dispatchers could hear screaming and believed the woman was trying to take the gun away from him.
Officers approached the residence, one with a rifle and one with a less-lethal launcher.
As the officers approached the residence, they could hear a woman screaming inside.
A facing door was ajar and the officers could see a dog running loose and barking.
The officers entered the residence and announced they were police.
The officers could see Stanton and a woman in a back room.
Stanton was standing behind the woman and both were facing the officers. It appeared they were in a struggle.
Stanton had a hunting rifle aimed at the chest area of one of the officers. He had the gun shouldered in a position ready to fire.
Stanton was looking down the rifle at the officer and the officers felt Stanton was clearly in an ambush position waiting for the officers to come around the corner.
The officers made repeated commands for Stanton to drop the rifle. The woman then said the gun was not loaded.
The woman then came out with the gun, not pointing it at anyone.
The woman was pulled away from Stanton by officers and the gun was kicked away by an officer.
Stanton knelt down but resisted officers’ attempts to place him in handcuffs. He made repeated comments that he wanted an officer to shoot and kill him.
Stanton eventually complied and was taken into custody.
Stanton then broke down into tears and began sobbing.
An odor of intoxicants was coming from Stanton. His eyes were also glassy.
Stanton apologized to the officers for pointing a gun at them.
A breath test showed Stanton’s blood alcohol content was .150, nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.
If convicted of the felony charge, Stanton could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.