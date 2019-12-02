An Eau Claire man is accused of repeatedly spray painting a former co-worker’s vehicle as revenge for a Facebook post.
Kyle S. Krueger, 33, 423 Summit Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of stalking and a felony count of criminal damage to property.
Krueger is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her boyfriend.
Krueger returns to court Jan. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire woman contacted police in September because her vehicle was damaged with white paint. A week later the car was damaged with black paint.
Her boyfriend was able to wash off most of the paint.
A day later, the woman said she saw a man throwing paint on her vehicle. The man ran away when she and her boyfriend went outside to confront him.
A police officer arrived to find the woman’s car completely damaged in white paint.
Two weeks later, the woman again found that a portion of her car had been spray painted white.
In early October, the woman found several notes on her porch.
The notes all said: “You told me you were single these last few months as we hooked up a lot. You are not. Consider the acts committed as revenge.”
In late October, graffiti was spray painted in black on the side of the woman’s residence.
An investigation identified Krueger, who used to work with the woman at a group home, as a suspect.
During an interview with police in early November, Krueger said his issues with the woman began in September with a Facebook argument. The woman had posted something about him and referred to him as a stalker.
Krueger said he was dating one of the woman’s friends and he thought it upset her.
Krueger said the stalker accusation upset him. He told a friend to say derogatory things about the woman on Facebook.
After an officer told Krueger she had video evidence of him on the woman’s property committing vandalism, Krueger said, “Fine, I did it.”
Krueger said he carried out the acts to mess with the woman psychologically.
Krueger admitted to throwing paint on the woman’s vehicle on three separate occasions to get back at her for calling him a stalker.
Krueger also admitted to spray painting the side of the woman’s residence and taking a kayak from her property. He put the kayak in the Chippewa River and it floated away.
Krueger said he also tried to get the woman fired from her job for falsely accusing her of using drugs at work.
If convicted of the charges, Krueger could be sentenced to up to 4½ years in prison.