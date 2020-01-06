An Eau Claire man is accused of hitting two pedestrians in an apartment parking lot in Altoona.
Thomas J. Buchholz, 24, 2101 Crescent Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of hit and run causing injury and second-offense causing injury while intoxicated, and felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation and suffocation.
He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
A $2,500 cash bail was set for Buchholz, who returns to court Jan. 14 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday in an apartment parking lot in the 1100 block of Glades Drive in Altoona.
A woman who had been in a relationship with Buchholz was in the car with Buchholz in the parking lot.
The woman told police they had a disagreement and Buchholz put his hand to her neck and choked her for at least five seconds.
The woman then went inside an apartment and told three men there what happened.
One of the men went outside and told Buchholz to leave and kicked and broke Buchholz’s driver’s side mirror.
Buchholz then turned and pointed his vehicle at the man and drove forward into the man’s leg.
The man said Buchholz actually drove over his leg. He said he was crawling, trying to get out from under the tire.
A second man went over to help, was also struck by Buchholz’s vehicle and was pinched between Buchholz’s vehicle and a second car in the parking lot.
The second man said he opened the driver side door and started to hit Buchholz, yelling that he had run over his cousin.
Buchholz backed the vehicle, which freed the first man, and left the area.
Both of the men who were struck by the vehicle sustained leg injuries.
Police found Buchholz and arrested him.
Buchholz said he tried to get away when the two men came out of the apartment. He said he was in panic mode.
Buchholz said he saw the first man go down but did not see him go under the vehicle.
Buchholz failed field sobriety tests.
A breath test showed Buchholz’s blood alcohol content was .19, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.
Buchholz was taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.
If convicted of the felony charges, Buchholz could be sentenced to up to 19 years in prison.