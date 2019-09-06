LAKE HALLIE — A rural Eau Claire man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Monday.
Justin A. Link, 31, is facing charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, reckless driving, operating while under influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
The incident began at 5:52 p.m. Monday when the Lake Hallie Police Department received a complaint about a motorcycle traveling northbound on Business 53 that was performing "wheelies." An officer spotted the motorcycle and attempted to stop it by the Walmart parking lot.
"The officer activated his emergency lights and after briefly stopping, the motorcyclist fled the parking lot onto Commercial Blvd," Chief Cal Smokowicz wrote in a press release. "The officer pursued the motorcycle onto CTH-OO as it headed eastbound. The officer lost sight of the motorcycle due to its extreme speed. A second Lake Hallie Officer travelling westbound on CTH-OO then observed the motorcycle pass by him and crash. The motorcyclist attempted to negotiate a slight curve on Highway OO near 130th Street and because he was travelling too fast, lost control and crashed."
Link was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital. He reportedly admitted to officers that he had gotten up to 100 mph. Link remained in the hospital for three days, then was taken into custody on Thursday.