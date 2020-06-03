SHELL LAKE — A 22-year-old Eau Claire man has been charged in Washburn County Court for an accidental shooting last November during deer season.
Tanner W. Boettcher is charged with party to first-degree reckless injury, party to obstructing an officer and party to failing as a hunter to render aid and to report the shooting.
The shooting occurred on Nov. 24 in the town of Minong when his hunting partner, a 14-year-old, shot at what he thought was a deer and accidentally struck Brian P. Schiller, who also was hunting.
After he was shot, Schiller called 911, and an ambulance took him to Minong Town Hall; he then was flown to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn. The bullet that struck him entered near his armpit, leaving behind a 1-inch exit wound, three broken ribs, a deflated lung, and shrapnel near his heart.
An initial hearing for Boettcher is set for Monday, June 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
After the shooting, Washburn County deputies and state Department of Natural Resources wardens searched the area and found footprints on a mound of earth nearly 200 yards from Schiller.
Among those interviewed were Boettcher and the 14-year-old. They told officers they had heard about a hunting incident on a police scanner. When they and officers went to the mound where the two hunters had been earlier and where the footprints were found, Boettcher said they had not fired shots and did not see any deer or other hunters.
At the time he spoke with officers, Boettcher had a .270 bolt-action rifle “slung over his right shoulder” that he said had last fired about a week prior at a rifle range. Boettcher said he heard a series of eight or nine shots about the time of the incident, which was confirmed by other witnesses and by Schiller.
“Because this scenario did not make sense,” the complaint says, officers had Boettcher retrace his steps. One officer discovered a double set of footprints he followed 120 yards to “very close” to where Schiller had lain. The tread matched Boettcher’s.
When the teen was interviewed again, he reaffirmed he had not shot his rifle but then changed his statement and admitted he had fired the shot. He said he and Boettcher were hunting when he saw what he thought was a deer jump and fired at it through the brush. They walked to where they thought it was, but no evidence of a deer being shot was found.
The teen said a feeling of shock came over him, and Boettcher, who was 10 yards ahead of him, said he did not see anyone. They heard sirens, and the teen said it was not until he heard through a phone app scanner that he knew he had shot someone. The teen said Boettcher wanted to “cover it up,” and the teen did not want to get into trouble either. The teen had retrieved the spent casing, and it, the rifle, and ammunition were seized as evidence.
When Boettcher was reinterviewed after he had returned home to Eau Claire, he admitted that the teen had shot at a deer but they found no evidence of it when they tried to find the animal. They went back to retrieve the casing because they “don’t like to leave brass in the woods.”
In about 10 minutes they heard sirens, and Boettcher through maybe the teen had hit someone.
In a subsequent interview, Boettcher confessed that the teen had fired his Browning .243 rifle and struck Schiller. He said they walked in the direction of the shot and heard Schiller calling for help but, knowing the teen had hit him, they “panicked” and immediately left.