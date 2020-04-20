An Eau Claire man accused of assaulting a woman and holding authorities at bay for several hours faces several criminal charges.
Rusty A. Ray, 30, 1353 S. 75th Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
He also faces five misdemeanor charges: Three counts of bail jumping and one count each of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Ray, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her child. He also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Ray returns to court Aug. 24.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at 1:50 a.m. Friday at a residence on 75th Avenue in the town of Seymour.
Deputies arrived and spoke to the woman in her father’s residence. The woman had a laceration across the left side of her forehead and dried blood covering a large part of her face.
She had fresh rashes and mud on her arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The woman said Ray was heavily intoxicated and normally gets violent when he drinks.
He passed out in his father’s house. After he awoke, she and Ray went to the nearby camper where they live together.
Ray then screamed at the woman and tried to start a fight with her.
The woman tried to grab her 1-year-old son, but Ray grabbed the child and pushed the woman against a TV.
Ray then shoved the woman, twisted her and threw her head first out the camper door, causing the laceration on her forehead and the abrasions on her arm.
She said she felt intense pain in her left ribs and could not stand up.
The woman said she screamed for help and started crawling toward Ray’s father’s house.
Ray’s father called 911.
The woman told authorities Ray has guns inside the camper and will use them to fight.
Ray did not comply with commands to exit the trailer and did not respond to the phone or messages sent to him by his father.
Deputies continued to try to make contact with Ray for several hours. They used squad sirens, air horns and a public address system without success.
Deputies heard movement around the camper, a baby crying at times and a dog barking.
A SWAT team was deployed. With the use of a robot, SWAT team members were able to see Ray and the baby lying in bed under a blanket. They appeared to be asleep.
An entry plan was made and Ray and the baby were safely secured by authorities. An unloaded shotgun was on the bed next to where Ray was laying.
Ray was free on signature bonds for two ongoing criminal cases in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Conditions of the bonds included committing no new crimes and not drinking alcohol.