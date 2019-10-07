CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been charged after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, pushing her down onto a bed, putting his hands around her neck, and smothering her face with a pillow.
Brandon G. Wegner, 28, 1020 W. Hamilton Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with strangulation & suffocation-domestic abuse, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Wegner lives in the portion of the city of Eau Claire located in Chippewa County. He will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, an adult woman called law enforcement on Sept. 29, saying she had been assaulted by her estranged boyfriend, Wegner. She said they weren’t together anymore but were trying to get along. However, he became irate when he learned she had been in contact with other men.
Wegner became angry with her and forcefully threw her onto a bed. He hit her with an open hand and closed fist. Police observed a fresh bruise near the left corner of one of her eyes.
The woman said she was fearful because Wegner becomes “scary” when he is upset. Wegner put his hands around her neck and held her down, then he put a pillow over her face. She fought free, and Wegner left the home. When police arrested him, he admitted to pushing her and putting his hands around her neck.
Wegner has another ongoing strangulation and suffocation case for an alleged assault in Waukesha County Court in August. He posted a $2,000 cash bond on Sept. 24 — five days before the Chippewa County incident. A trial in that matter is slated to begin Oct. 29.
He also was convicted in Eau Claire County Court in June of disorderly conduct, knowingly violating a child abuse restraining order, and contact after a domestic abuse arrest, stemming from an arrest Jan. 18, online court records show.