CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of pointing a gun at his wife and himself while being heavily intoxicated has been charged.
Gerald F. Nauer Jr., 58, 611 Main St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety-domestic abuse-use of a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm at another, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated-domestic abuse.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Highway OO in Lake Hallie on May 5, where Nauer lived at the time.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were sent to the residence regarding a suspect who threatened to kill himself and his wife, and he had pointed a pistol at her.
Nauer’s wife told police that he suffered from bipolar disorder and he had been drinking alcohol all day and was extremely intoxicated. Nauer had armed himself with the pistol and began making suicidal comments. He told her he would kill her first, then himself. After he had pointed the gun at her, he told her to leave the residence, which she did; then she contacted law enforcement.
Officers detained Nauer and located the 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, which was on top of the mattress in the master bedroom. The gun was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Nauer showed signs of “a significant level of intoxication.”
Nauer was released on a $2,000 signature bond, with a requirement he cannot consume alcohol, drugs, firearms and dangerous weapons. Nauer was told to surrender any firearms he had to the Lake Hallie Police Department.
Nauer also was ordered to have no contact with his wife or the residence, except a one-time trip to retrieve his personal belongings.
At a court hearing earlier this week, a competency assessment was ordered. Nauer will return to court July 28.