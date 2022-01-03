EAU CLAIRE — A relationship that began in Eau Claire and then extended to Taiwan is now heading to Finland.
This unlikely love story involves Eau Claire resident Jeff Thompson, who is preparing to take the fondness he has developed for curling over the past two decades to the world stage.
Though Thompson, 56, has never been to Taiwan, he recently agreed to coach the national men’s curling team for Chinese Taipei (the officially recognized name for Taiwan in international competition) in a qualifying tournament for the World Men's Curling Championship, which will be held in April in Las Vegas. The qualifier is scheduled to start Jan. 17 in Lohja, Finland.
"It's just really cool," said Thompson, who has been active with the Eau Claire Curling Club since first setting foot on the ice 19 years ago and has a decade of experience coaching junior teams. "It's not something I ever would have predicted."
The connection between Thompson, a professional photographer in Eau Claire, and the Chinese Taipei team involved a bit of serendipity, he conceded, but that's fine with him. He's just excited about the opportunity and hopeful he can help.
The team, which has one member living in Madison and another in the Twin Cities, first reached out to three-time U.S. curling champion Steve Brown and former U.S. Olympic curlers Mike Peplinski of Eau Claire and John Benton of Minnesota about the possiblity of coaching. All three were unavailable, but Benton suggested Thompson because of his experience coaching juniors, including at national events. Thompson also has worked closely with Benton, who coached the 2020 U.S. Junior Olympic team that included Thompson's son, Charlie, also of Eau Claire.
In the meantime, the Chinese Taipei squad competed without a coach in winning a play-down match against the other top team from Taiwan, in a Winter Olympic Games qualifier and then in November while earning a bronze medal in Kazakhstan in the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships, which earned the team a berth in the Finland competition. The members were able to practice together for a couple of months this fall in Minnesota.
While Thompson was unavailable for the Pacific-Asia event, he agreed to coach the team in the world championship qualifier. He is scheduled to fly to Finland next week.
So far, the coaching arrangement that started in late November has involved Zoom meetings and a few individual training sessions with the players living in the U.S. The other members of the Chinese Taipei team live in Canada and Taiwan.
"My job is to polish the edges," Thompson said of the team ranked No. 22 in the world.
National team member Luis Yin Liu, 39, who lives in Chaska, Minnesota, and was in Eau Claire on Monday for a solo training session with Thompson, said he is impressed with his new coach's approach and optimistic the team will benefit for his leadership.
"So far it's a really good fit," Yin Liu said. "Not only is Jeff a good listener, but he has enough experience that he is able to break things down to very simple steps and tell you how to fix it if something is going wrong."
While coaches can't communicate with players during games, they can address potential problem areas during practices and help out during the team's allotted nine minutes of warmup time before matches.
"Every second counts," Yin Liu said. "Having one more person clearing the rocks and holding the broom for you as a target makes for a huge advantage."
The team has ice time booked in Helsinki, where members hope some last-minute training will hone their skills before the competition, which will include traditional international powers Japan, Finland, Russia and the Netherlands. The top two teams will join the Olympic participants for the world championships.
While Thompson said qualifying for worlds would be "an amazing experience for these guys," he acknowledged it presents a steep challenge for a 2-year-old team that had its first season and a half canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's going to be an uphill battle," Thompson said. "One of the biggest reasons is our inability to practice as an entire team for the past couple of months."
Thompson is quick to credit the team members for getting as far as they have without him but said he still hopes to offer some tips on form that could lead to more consistency and take some of the load off veteran skip Ting-Li Lin, who is leading a squad that includes two students in college and one in high school.
"They have brought me on to help, but they've done all the work," Thompson said. "It's an honor for me to be asked to be a part of it ... Hopefully, I ride their coattails to glory."