EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who struck a woman on her bicycle on Eau Claire’s north side in 2019 and then left the scene has been convicted of a misdemeanor charge after completing an agreement with prosecutors.
Jack W. Swenson, 25, 2713 Thomas Drive, was found guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.
Prosecutors told Judge John Manydeeds that Swenson successfully completed a two-year deferred agreement. Swenson was required to pay a $250 fine, complete an alcohol and drug assessment, have no contact with the victim or her family, and pay restitution. Swenson had originally been charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury.
As of this week, Swenson still must complete paying a total of $17,791 in restitution.
Swenson was previously convicted of first-offense drunken driving in connection with the crash.
The victim, Carrie Flynn, sustained several broken bones including a C2 vertebrae, hip, leg and arm. Besides striking Flynn, Swenson also hit six mailboxes, a car, fence and a fire hydrant, police said.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a vehicle-bicycle crash at Starr Avenue and Piedmont Road at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Officers arrived to find Carrie Flynn lying on her side with blood coming from her head and face. She was conscious but in a lot of pain.
Witnesses included Flynn’s daughter, who was running on the sidewalk while her mother was riding her bicycle on the street.
A witness said Swenson was southbound in the northbound lane on Starr Avenue. He crashed into Flynn after merging into the correct lane of travel.
The witness said Flynn and her bicycle were as close to the curb as possible when the crash occurred.
Flynn went over the top of Swenson’s vehicle after the crash and landed on the street.
Swenson continued south on Starr Avenue without slowing down or stopping. The witness followed Swenson’s vehicle until officers were able to locate him.
An officer contacted Swenson, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of intoxicants.
Swenson failed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.