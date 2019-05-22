CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man was convicted Wednesday of his sixth drunken driving offense, but charges of sexual assault were dismissed and replaced by a battery conviction.
Jason D. Lucht, 45, 4526 Hartzell Lane, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to the drunken driving charge and misdemeanor battery. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed by Aug. 20, and set a sentencing date for Sept. 3.
Lucht had also been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault by use of force. However, Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell dismissed those more serious charges at Wednesday’s hearing.
“This is a significant reduction of the charge he is facing,” Newell told Gibbs. “That is at the request of the victim.”
Lucht was arrested Feb. 10, 2018, less than three months after he was released from jail for his fifth drunken driving case.
According to the criminal complaint, a female victim said that Lucht forcibly sexually touched her. When police later stopped his car, he exhibited signs he had been drinking. He tested for a .150 blood alcohol level.
Lucht attended the hearing Wednesday. He was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond, and was imprisoned at the New Lisbon Correctional Facility. He is now free on bond. He cannot possess drug paraphernalia, and he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. He also is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, her residence, or her workplace. He also must take daily preliminary breath tests.