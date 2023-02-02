CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who served a four-year prison sentence for his role in a fatal drug overdose case in 2016 was arrested in Chippewa Falls Thursday morning.

Dustn M. Leshock, 34, 5624 Gables Dr., was arrested on a possible charge of obstructing an officer. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said there was an open warrant for Leshock. An officer recognized Leshock at a gas station and approached him. Leshock gave a false name and was arrested. Leshock appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court, where Judge James Isaacson set a return court date for March 21. While Isaacson set a $500 cash bond, Leshock is on a probation hold and is ineligible for release.

