EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced Dec. 8 for his seventh drunken driving arrest following a crash in the parking lot of an Eau Claire tavern.

Leonard W. Freiburger, 71, 3839 Flynn Place, was found guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving following a two-day jury trial.

