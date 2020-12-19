EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced March 19 for his role in pulling a knife on three people in Eau Claire.
William W. Null, 39, 817 Broadview Blvd., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Manydeeds could sentence Null to up to 25 years in prison.
Manydeeds also converted Null's $10,000 cash bail to a $10,000 signature bond.
Null's co-defendant, Keri L. Rowan, 33, of Chippewa Falls, was previously sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days in jail in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:25 p.m. May 30, 2018, Eau Claire police were called to Short Street and Fehr Road for an armed robbery, which had occurred five minutes earlier.
A woman reported she was walking on the road with two others when a car stopped near them and Rowan and Null, who the woman had dated briefly, exited.
The woman said Rowan held a knife in front of her face and told her to get Null’s car back. The woman said Null had allowed her friend to use his vehicle and he wanted it back.
During the incident, the woman said she dropped the laptop bag she was holding, and either Rowan or Null grabbed it. She said Null told her he would return the laptop if she brought his car back.
One of the people walking with the woman said Null also had a knife and threatened to stab another person with them.
Rowan was arrested on May 31, 2018, and detectives found a methamphetamine pipe in her purse.