An Eau Claire man accused of providing marijuana to two 12-year-old runaways from the Eau Claire Academy will spend three years on probation.
Patrick J. Thomas, 19, 1034½ E. Madison St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of marijuana delivery and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and unrelated charges of battery, bail jumping and escape.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Thomas $2,440.
As conditions of probation, Thomas must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Thomas’ record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two 12-year-old girls ran away from the Eau Claire Academy on Feb. 3.
A staff member at the academy said they have received reports that past runaways have gone to Thomas’ former residence to hang out and potentially use drugs or alcohol.
One of the girls told police they first went to Mount Simon Park before going to Thomas’ residence.
Thomas asked the girls if they wanted to do drugs. The girls said they did and Thomas provided them with marijuana.
After Thomas and the girls smoked the marijuana, the girl said she and the other girl left the residence.
Thomas told the girls not to tell anyone about this incident; otherwise he would go to jail.
The second girl said Thomas told them his parents were sleeping inside the residence.
As a result, the second girl said, they had to stay out on the porch.
Thomas said he would tell his parents the girls were his “homies” if they came out to the porch.
At one point, the second girl said, Thomas’ mother did come out to the porch.
The second girl said Thomas was given $20 for the marijuana, which was stolen from the academy.
The girls then decided to go back to the academy.
The second girl said she and her friend told Thomas they were 14 or 15 years old.
The second girl said Thomas told them not to report this incident because he “gets a lot of runners.”
Thomas told police in April that runaways had come to his house in February.
When asked if he supplied the girls with marijuana, Thomas said he “could’ve, but it wouldn’t have been much marijuana.”
Thomas said he thought the girls were 15 years old.