EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has been convicted of leading authorities on two high-speed chases, one on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph from Eau Claire to Fall Creek and a second one that went through downtown Bloomer.
Nathan T. Starks, 26, 561 Franklin St., pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts each of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee an officer.
The Chippewa County charges were consolidated into the Eau Claire County case.
As sentencing date was not scheduled.
Judge Jon Theisen could sentence Starks to up to 13 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire County case:
An Eau Claire police officer on patrol Saturday, June 27, noticed a dark-colored car traveling east on Clairemont Avenue without any license plates.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop at Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road by activating his emergency lights. The vehicle did not stop, so the officer also activated his siren.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Starks, accelerated to speeds of 80 mph on Clairemont Avenue.
Starks continued eastbound on U.S. 12 toward Fall Creek and at one point reached speeds of 100 mph.
Starks slowed down for a short time to let a passenger out of the vehicle.
Also on U.S. 12, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy deployed spike strips, which damaged all four tires on Starks’ vehicle.
Starks then reduced his speed as he drove through Fall Creek on U.S. 12.
Just before Starks left the east side of Fall Creek, he made an abrupt turn into the oncoming traffic lane and then drove into the ditch.
Starks attempted to drive over the train tracks but ended up getting stuck.
Starks peacefully exited the vehicle and was arrested.
Starks made comments about smoking methamphetamine. Starks had a pipe with white and brown residue that is consistent with methamphetamine use, and a small plastic bag of meth.
Starks did not appear to have remorse for his actions during the high-speed pursuit.
Starks continued to make comments that he was the best driver and “let’s do it again, that was fun.”
According to the criminal complaint in the Chippewa County case:
A law enforcement officer observed Starks speeding on U.S. 53 at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The car didn’t have a license plate. The officer got up to 90 mph, but Starks was pulling away, going even faster.
Starks took the exit into Bloomer, which is 17th Avenue. Starks failed to stop at the stop sign, and he reached speeds of 60 mph as he drove on 17th Avenue, then north on Main Street, going all the way through downtown, where he didn’t stop at another stop sign.
The officer followed Starks up to Highway 64, north of Bloomer, and the chase continued northbound on Highway F.
However, the officer observed problems with Starks’ car. Sparks came from the bottom, which eventually turned into flames.
The officer called for fire units to come to the scene, and within minutes, the car’s undercarriage was fully engulfed in flames.
Starks' car came to a stop; two passengers also got out. They told officers that Starks refused their repeated requests to stop. Starks screamed at officers, was belligerent, and he talked over their commands. Once in custody, he made threatening remarks to an officer.