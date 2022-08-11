BRACKETT — With Wisconsin springs and summers comes the familiar buzz of honey bee season. Hidden in the tall grasses along curved country roads, passersby might notice the odd-yet-familiar sight of nightstand-like wooden beehives poking out of the surrounding greenery across the state.

In Brackett, one such sight is different. In one of two hives, surrounded by a brown picket fence and barbed wire to stave off the bears, sits two rectangles of 3D-printed honeycomb.