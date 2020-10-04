EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces several felony charges after authorities say they found him in possession of numerous images of child porn.
Derek M. DeMars, 34, 3226 Sixth St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
A $2,000 cash bail was set for DeMars, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children.
DeMars returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received information on Feb. 24 that suspected images of child pornography were linked to an Eau Claire web address.
The images were uploaded using Dropbox.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was not able to identify specific child victims stemming from the images.
The Dropbox user identification affiliated with the images was linked to DeMars.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Sept. 9 granting them access to the entire Dropbox folder linked to DeMars.
A majority of the videos found in the folder depicted young girls engaged in various sex acts.
Authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday at DeMars’ residence.
Demars, who was living in a downstairs room, was taken into custody.
Demars agreed to answer questions and said he accessed “kiddie porn.”
Demars said he was sent several images while on a chat area called “Moco Space.”
Demars said he should have deleted the images from his phone but did not.
Demars estimated the ages of the girls depicted in the videos ranged from 5 to 13. He then asked for a lawyer.
Authorities found two sex toys behind a chair in DeMars’ room.
One of the toys was shaped like a waist area and contained female genitalia. The toy was the size of a child’s waist area.
If convicted of all 10 charges, DeMars could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison.