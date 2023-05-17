EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say attempted to kill his 87-year-old father by stabbing and physically assaulting him has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Lue Xiong, 42, 814 N. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of physical abuse of an elderly person causing great bodily harm and strangulation and suffocation.