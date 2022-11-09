CHIPPEWA FALLS — After deliberating less than two hours, a Chippewa County jury found an Eau Claire man not guilty on Wednesday in a child sexual assault case.

Anthony D. Krall, 39, 2527 Session St., was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and child enticement. The trial began Tuesday, where the juror heard testimony from both the girl and Krall.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com