EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl when she was between the ages of four and seven.

Seric E. Rehbein, 51, 3626 Seymour Road, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on two felony sexual assault charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child. He pleaded guilty to those charges on Sept. 16.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com