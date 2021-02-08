EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 60 days in jail for striking a bicyclist with his truck.
Authorities said the man was under the influence of marijuana and the bicyclist sustained a compound fracture to his left leg.
Charles A. Kalina, 21, 1541 Altoona Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm and no contest to a misdemeanor count of causing injury by operating while intoxicated.
Misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.
On the misdemeanor charge, Long fined Kalina $1,354 and revoked his driver's license for one year.
As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be amended to a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle if Kalina pays an additional $250 fine and $16,349 in restitution and commits no new crimes.
Kalina must also perform 50 hours of community service, complete an alcohol and drug assessment, and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Margaret and Emery streets at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, for a truck and bicycle crash. The officer observed a white Ford Expedition traveling east on Emery Street. The vehicle pulled over and had front end damage.
The officer got the license plate information from the vehicle and continued to the crash site. The officer found the male bicyclist lying on the road. The bicycle was damaged and personal items were scattered in the street.
The bicyclist was in shock and serious pain. The man had a compound fracture to his lower left leg. The bicycle was struck in an area directly under a street light.
The truck observed by the officer was registered to a couple who lived two blocks from the crash site. The officer went to the residence and made contact with Kalina.
Kalina said he was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway while consuming a concentrated version of marijuana. A man drove by on a bicycle and flashed some “signs” at Kalina. Kalina said he got upset because he thought they were gang signs.
Kalina said he then started to drive his vehicle. The bicyclist made a sudden jerking turn in front of his vehicle, causing him to strike the bicycle. Kalina thought the bicyclist did this on purpose.
Kalina said he stopped but then saw the man was injured. He said he panicked and drove away. Kalina did not call 911 or seek assistance for the man.
The officer found a glass pipe in Kalina’s pocket. Kalina had bloodshot and watery eyes, and had difficulty focusing on basic questions. He also swayed back and forth while speaking to the officer.
Kalina failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.