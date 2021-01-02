EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man police linked to several area construction trailer burglaries will spend 30 days in jail for two of the burglaries.
Kaden D. Bruder, 23, 102 Vine St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of burglary and felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Bruder on four years of probation, fined him $1,472 and ordered him to pay $638 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, Bruder cannot drink alcohol, and have no contact with known drug dealers and users, and construction sites or storage facilities.
Bruder must also maintain absolute sobriety and participate in treatment court.
According to court records:
Eau Claire police were sent Aug. 24 to the 600 block of Shorewood Drive for a reported theft and construction trailer break-in.
The owner of Orion Builders, which was building a home there, said bolt cutters had been used to break into a construction trailer.
Several pieces of tools and equipment valued at $1,500 were taken.
Police received information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office that Bruder was a suspect in numerous burglaries in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties.
Using booking photos of Bruder, police found Bruder to be the perfect match for the suspect holding the bolt cutters from surveillance video in the Shorewood Drive burglary.
On Sept. 18, an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the burglary of a construction site on Schumacher Road in the town of Washington.
A construction trailer was entered with the use of a bolt cutters.
Various equipment was stolen from the trailer including a toolbox filled with tools, framing guns, staple guns, saws and their cases, various drills, a concrete gun and a siding gun.
During an interview with authorities on Sept. 25, Bruder said he was involved in several burglaries and that the stolen items were kept in various storage units.
Bruder said he had the feeling he was going to get caught and that the stolen items from construction trailers were being kept at two different storage units in Eau Claire and at a residence on Dodge Street.
Bruder allowed police to search his mother’s garage on Vine Street, where they found numerous tools associated with construction sites.
They included a belt sander, nail gun, saw drill bits, pneumatic air compressor, magnetic sweeper and miter saw table attachments.