An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for a 2018 case where shots were fired in a residential neighborhood.
Lamont D. Davis, 30, 410 Congress St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Davis on six years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Davis cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victims.
Davis’ co-defendant, Carnell Blair Jr., 26, 1130 Meridian Heights Drive, was previously sentenced for his role in the case.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, several police officers responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Heights Drive for a report of gunshots.
A witness provided a description of a car leaving the area after gunshots were heard.
A deputy with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle matching that description traveling at a high rate of speed on West Clairemont Avenue at University Drive, and a traffic stop was conducted with assistance from the Eau Claire, Altoona and UW-Eau Claire police departments.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Blair, and the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Davis.
Blair was intoxicated and ultimately arrested.
During the search of Davis and the vehicle, Eau Claire police officers found 9 mm ammunition in his pocket and a Taurus 9 mm handgun under his seat.
Eau Claire police officers located three 9 mm spent shell casings in the 1100 block Meridian Heights Drive.
Davis was interviewed by Eau Claire police detectives and arrested.