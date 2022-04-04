EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say injured his passenger after intentionally driving his vehicle into a light pole will spend five days in jail.
Jade B.L. Carter, 34, 2804 N. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.
Theisen fined Carter $1,492 and revoked his driver’s license for 14 months. Carter must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called at 8:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, for a car that crashed into a light pole in a parking lot at 1828 S. Hastings Way. The caller believed the male driver was intoxicated and said the male driver had been swerving on city streets.
She said she got off the road because she was afraid the vehicle would hit her.
The caller said she drove into the Regency Inn parking lot. The other vehicle also entered the parking lot and drove directly into a light pole.
The caller said the male driver was acting erratically and yelling at his female passenger.
A police officer identified the driver as Carter.
The passenger said she and Carter were arguing all day. She said Carter purposely crashed the vehicle into the light pole because he was upset and wanted to take out his anger on the vehicle.
Carter admitted to the officer that he crashed his car into the pole because he was upset.
Carter admitted he had smoked methamphetamine that morning.
The officer noticed that Carter could not sit still and was constantly moving. Carter rambled when speaking and was unable to keep his balance.
After Carter failed field sobriety tests, the officer believed Carter was under the influence of a controlled substance. Carter was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
The passenger told the officer she hurt her knee during the crash. She said she braced herself before the crash because she was not wearing a seatbelt and was fearful for her safety.
The passenger estimated Carter was driving at 25 to 30 mph when he intentionally drove into the light pole.
The crash caused both the driver and passenger airbags to deploy.