An Eau Claire man will spend at least five days in jail for firing a shotgun inside his residence following an argument with a woman.
Matthew W.R. Schick, 24, 2822 Beverly Hills Drive, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
Judge Emily Long placed Schick on two years of probation and gave him the option of spending 15 days in jail or five days in jail and performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Schick must forfeit his guns, undergo alcohol and drug and domestic violence assessments, and complete a gun safety course.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Beverly Hills Drive in the town of Washington at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, on a report of a gun being fired from inside the residence.
Four people were outside when deputies arrived. Schick was taken into custody after he walked outside, lay on the ground and put his hands to his sides.
Schick said he accidentally fired his hunting rifle inside the residence.
Schick said he was showing someone the scope on the rifle and pointed it toward his bedroom window, forgetting the rifle was loaded.
Deputies noted the residence is a child care facility that was closed at the time.
Schick’s bedroom window was broken and large shards of glass were outside on the ground.
Neighbors told deputies they were in their garage when they heard arguing next door.
Schick lived with a woman at the residence. The woman asked one of the neighbors to check on him because he was intoxicated and breaking things inside the residence.
The neighbor tried to calm Schick down. At one point, Schick was waving a pistol around and threatened to shoot himself.
The neighbor was able to get the pistol away from Schick.
After the neighbor went back to his garage, he heard a gunshot coming from Schick’s residence.
Authorities were called and Schick was restrained by the neighbors to keep him from leaving.
The rifle was found in the bedroom and the pistol, which was loaded, was found under the bed.
Schick admitted he had an argument with the woman before he fired the shot. He said the argument had nothing to do with him firing the rifle.
Schick gave different stories about the incident. He said he wasn’t trying to kill himself or anyone else.
A breath test showed Schick had a blood alcohol content of 0.315, which is nearly four times the legal limit for driving.