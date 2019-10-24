An Eau Claire man will spend four months in jail for threatening to shoot up his workplace, the Menards Distribution Center.
“To put that fear in people’s minds is incredibly serious,” Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless said Thursday at Kevin L. Pinkham’s plea and sentencing hearing.
Pinkham, 31, 1040 W. Hamilton Ave., pleaded no contest to a felony count of terrorist threats.
A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Harless placed Pinkham on three years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Pinkham cannot possess firearms or have contact with any Menards property. He must undergo any programming, treatment or counseling recommended by his agent.
Harless also ordered any gun owned by Pinkham to be destroyed.
“The last thing I would ever want is for someone to be afraid of me,” Pinkham told Harless.
“I am truly sorry and feel terrible about the mistakes I made,” he said.
Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Crystal Jensen sought a six-month jail term for Pinkham.
“This is the type of offense that makes us all a little worried and concerned,” she said.
Probation and a jail term is appropriate, Jensen said, because Pinkham has no prior criminal convictions.
“He acted deliberately to instill fear in a large number of people,” she said. “These type of threats are not acceptable. These type of threats do warrant a punitive component.”
Pinkham’s attorney, Mark Austin, said additional incarceration is not necessary because Pinkham has already spent 67 days in jail on a $10,000 cash bail since his arrest.
“It was serious. It caused people to fear for their lives and livelihood,” he said.
But there is no evidence that Pinkham intended to carry out his threat, Austin said.
“I have absolutely no doubt that he had no intent to carry out the shooting,” Austin said.
Pinkham lost his residence and his job. He’s remorseful for what he has done and hasn’t excused his behavior, Austin said.
“He’s someone who wants to get better and learn from this,” he said of Pinkham.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Menards Distribution Center, 4787 County Line Road, town of Union, at 6:07 p.m. Aug. 15 for an employee who made threats of “shooting the place up.”
The distribution center’s general manager indicated an employee reported that Pinkham told her he was not going to let anyone know the time he was going to shoot the place up.
Pinkham said he would only use “good stuff” ammunition so he wouldn’t have to shoot them more than once.
The woman Pinkham told this to said she wanted to know when this was going to happen because she has kids.
Pinkham responded by saying, “No, when I do it, I’m not going to tell anybody.”
The woman believes Pinkham was not kidding and was serious about carrying out his threat.
The woman was upset about her conversation with Pinkham and cried during her interview with a deputy.
Pinkham also told the woman that “I don’t like to shoot people more than once, so I buy the good stuff and I already have the ammo.”
The woman then went to her supervisor and a co-worker to tell them about her conversation with Pinkham.
Both the supervisor and co-worker told the woman this is not the first time they have heard Pinkham make these threats.
A deputy interviewed Pinkham, who denied saying he was going to shoot a gun at work.
But he admitted to responding to a text from his girlfriend who said she hoped he wasn’t having a bad day.
Pinkham said he texted her back by saying, “No, I’m just going to kill everyone.”
Pinkham said it was just a joke and he didn’t mean it.
Authorities searched Pinkham’s residence and found five guns and numerous rounds of ammunition.
They also found a gun and ammunition in his vehicle.
Multiple Menards Distribution Center employees told deputies they feared for their lives based on Pinkham’s threats.
The employees said they were reluctant to come to work the day after Pinkham made the threats.