An Eau Claire man will spend at least eight months in jail for threatening UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt and other university administrators in a social media video.
The video was in response to issues the man was having with university housing officials, authorities say.
Morgan D. Harman, 25, was placed on three years probation this week in Eau Claire County Court for a felony count of terrorist threats and an unrelated misdemeanor count of battery.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Harman $518 and gave him the option of spending nine months in jail or eight months in jail and performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Harman cannot use social media, drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with UW-Eau Claire or university officials.
Schumacher will consider expunging Harman's record if he successfully completes probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, UW-Eau Claire police learned of a threatening image located on Harman’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
The image depicted a gun scope crosshair over Schmidt’s face.
Additionally, there was a rap song Harman had created that referenced several UW-Eau Claire officials, including housing administrators.
The 13-minute rap song made threatening comments toward Schmidt and the other UW-Eau Claire administrators.
Toward the end of the video, the crosshair on Schmidt’s face disappears.
Another video then starts that appears to be from a video game. It shows what appears to be a person in military gear behind a long rifle. The video switches to looking through the rifle scope and men can be seen a distance away. The audio then advises to take the shot and the gun fires.
The video continues with two of the people on the screen being shot.
Police found Harman exiting a bathroom at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Centennial Hall and arrested him.
Harman was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was interviewed.
When told what he was being charged with, Harman immediately said “that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights right there.”
Harman initially denied posting the videos with the threatening language. He later said he was posting things for other people.
Harman then admitted to making the video and using the names of various UW-Eau Claire administrators because they were “real people on earth doing (expletive) things to me.”