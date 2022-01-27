EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 days in jail for causing a head-on crash with a semi while driving southbound in the northbound lanes on U.S. 53.
The man was intoxicated. Both the man and the semi driver sustained injuries in the crash, police say.
Charles E. Erickson, 34, 2464 LaSalle St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of causing injury by drunken driving.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Erickson on one year of probation and fined him $1,455. Erickson's driver's license was revoked for 14 months and he was ordered to pay $150 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, Erickson must undergo a psychological evaluation, alcohol and drug assessment, and any other recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police officers were called to a head-on collision between a semi and a car on Jan. 18, 2021, in the northbound lanes of U.S. 53 in the city of Eau Claire.
The car, driven by Erickson, was severely damaged.
The driver of the semi, who was holding his arm and left side and wincing in pain, said he saw a southbound car coming at him in his lane. The semi driver said he attempted to avoid a collision by braking quickly and swerving to the left.
But Erickson also swerved in the same direction, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
Police found Erickson in his car. He was trapped behind the steering wheel. He was unconscious and was breathing in a labored manner. He was unaware he had been in a crash.
Erickson and the semi driver were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment for their injuries.
A police officer spoke with Erickson at the hospital and asked him what he remembered before the crash. Erickson recalled being at an Eau Claire tavern, where he had a beer, and was travelling home.
Erickson said he believed he was driving on River Prairie Drive before getting onto U.S. 53, but he did not know how he got into the northbound lanes.
A sample of Erickson's blood was taken. He had a blood alcohol content of .162, which is twice the legal limit for driving.