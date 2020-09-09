EAU CLAIRE — One of two men accused in an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a west side residence will spend two days in jail.
Antonio L. Wilson, 34, W3940 Mitchell Road, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of attempted theft as a party to a crime.
Judge Emily Long also fined Wilson $453.
Wilson was originally charged with a felony count of armed robbery.
Wilson's co-defendant, Xavier D. Gentry, 32, of Menomonie, was previously sentenced to 18 months of probation for felony counts of theft from person and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of mistreating animals.
Police say the incident was related to marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to a residence at 2704 N. Clairemont Ave. at 11 p.m. Dec. 2 for an incident where one person and a dog were shot.
Several people had been at the residence, including Wilson and Gentry.
One of the people at the residence said everybody was drinking and hanging out when he walked into the kitchen to find a man placing a red mask over his face. The man had a gun in his hand. He racked the gun and yelled at everyone to get down.
A second witness said the man started yelling about how he wanted to be given drugs.
Two dogs were in the house and were barking at the man.
As the witness was pushing the man out of the house, the man pointed the gun downward and fired, striking the second witness in the right calf. One of the dogs was also struck in the thigh by the bullet.
The man then ran out of the house.
A third witness said Wilson was completing a marijuana sale in the residence when the man with the gun appeared.
Police then spoke with Wilson, who said he was out with Gentry when they went to the Clairemont Avenue residence to pick up some marijuana.
Wilson told Gentry to stay in the car while he went into the residence to buy marijuana. Once the drug transaction was completed, Wilson said he saw Gentry inside the residence with a gun and a mask on his face.
Wilson said he and Gentry then fled the residence in his vehicle.