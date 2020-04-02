An Eau Claire man will spend nine months in jail for robbing a male of the clothes he was wearing.
Jose M. Bonilla-Solis, 24, 609 Valley Park Court, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of robbery with use of force and burglary, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Bonilla-Solis on five years of probation and fined him $1,489.
As conditions of probation, Bonilla-Solis must pay an undetermined amount of restitution, have no contact with his victims and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:05 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2018, a police officer was sent to an armed robbery case in the 400 block of East Hamilton Avenue.
A man who had arrived at a church to plow snow said he encountered a nearly naked male trying to flag him down, and the male said he had been jumped by a couple of people who held a gun to his head and demanded all of his clothes and belongings.
The male told the officer he had gotten a ride from a woman and Bonilla-Solis, and Bonilla-Solis shoved a gun in his face, accused him of robbing a bunch of other people and told him he was getting robbed that night.
The male didn’t have anything to give Bonilla-Solis, so Bonilla-Solis made him take his clothes off and get out of the car.
The woman and Bonilla-Solis then drove off, but they returned and threw the male’s clothes, except his shoes, out of the car so he could get dressed.
The detective asked the woman if she had gone to another male’s trailer and stole items.
She said she and Bonilla-Solis went to the trailer and Bonilla-Solis entered and stole a sound bar, gaming system and a flat screen TV.
The occupant of the trailer reported on Jan. 3, 2018, that his residence had been burglarized and those items, along with several pairs of shoes, had been stolen.
The sound bar, shoes and gaming system were found at Bonilla-Sollis’ apartment on Jan. 4, 2018.
The woman also was charged for her involvement, and she was previously sentenced on a felony count of burglary.