EAU CLAIRE — A judge has ruled that an Eau Claire man will receive a new trial because of jury prejudice for a drunken driving and hit-and-run case.

Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ruled recently that Robert H. Booth’s previous conviction for ninth-offense drunken driving and hit-and-run attended vehicle must be vacated. Long said the jury was prejudiced toward Booth based on what they heard during the trial.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com