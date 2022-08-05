EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of another man on Thanksgiving Day 2020 at an Eau Claire residence.

Kelly B. Weiberg, 52, 641 Franklin St., was sentenced Friday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com