EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving arrest following a crash in the parking lot of an Eau Claire tavern.

Leonard W. Freiburger, 71, 3839 Flynn Place, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.

