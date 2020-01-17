An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for buying high-end items from Chippewa Valley businesses using four closed checking accounts.
Police say some of the purchased items were never returned to the victim businesses.
Ryan M. Sturz, 38, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of theft by false representation and fraud against a financial institution.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Sturz to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Sturz cannot have contact with his victims or have checkbooks or checking accounts.
Sturz was also fined $1,046.
According to the criminal complaint:
The security officer for CCF Bank in the East Ridge Center contacted Eau Claire police in June 2018 to report that Sturz, who held both personal and business accounts at the bank, had been writing multiple false checks to businesses around the area.
The eight checks, totaling more than $87,000, were returned and never cashed because of insufficient funds.
The security officer said Sturz’s accounts had been terminated.
Goodrich Trailers in Elk Mound sold Sturz a new dump trailer for $6,200. Sturz returned it a month later because of insufficient funds from his check, but the trailer had $1,500 in damage and could not be resold as new.
Sturz bought a commercial lawn mower for $4,000 from Eau Claire Lawn Equipment.
Sturz was contacted several times after his check bounced.
The mower was returned to the business in the middle of the night about a month after the purchase.
About $600 worth of equipment on the mower was missing.
Eau Claire Ford sold Sturz a 2001 Ford Mustang for $6,700.
His check came back as being on a closed account.
Sturz said he would bring another check but never made a payment.
The car was later found for sale at a Lake Hallie car dealership.
That dealership bought the car from Top Notch Lawn Service, which had the same Folsom Street address as Sturz.
An investigator from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office told Eau Claire police in August 2018 that Sturz was suspected of committing widespread check fraud across the Chippewa Valley, including at some locations in Eau Claire.
Sturz had four different closed checking accounts that he was using to write worthless checks for high-dollar-value items including vehicles, RVs, commercial lawn mowers, camper travel trailers, jet skis and boats.
The common theme across the incidents was that when Sturz wrote out the checks to the victim businesses, he would claim he had to close the checking account for various reasons and tell them he would issue a new check in a short period of time. But he never did so.
Sturz would sometimes return the items he bought to the businesses, but some businesses never received their items back.