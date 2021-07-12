EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage breaking into three Eau Claire businesses in September.
The sentence includes burglaries the man also committed at multiple buildings in the Chippewa Falls area during the same month.
Tyler C. Moe, 34, 3558 E. Meadows Place, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary and unrelated felony charges of burglary and identity theft.
In Chippewa County, Moe was sentenced to four counts of burglary.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Moe to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Moe was fined $1,372 and must pay $8,141 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Moe must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. Moe also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the Eau Claire County criminal complaint:
On Sept. 15, police were sent to Markquart Carwash, 2610 Craig Road, in response to a burglary to coin machines and a construction trailer on the property. Three coin-operated machines had been pried open overnight and money was taken from them.
All of the machines were damaged to the point that the car wash and vacuum were completely out of working order. The damage to the business was estimated at $34,000.
Surveillance video showed Moe prying on the machines for several hours and also opening a nearby construction trailer.
Police on the same day responded to Pine Meadow Golf Course for a burglary. The bar manager said she opened the building and found a bar-top gaming machine knocked over onto a bar stool.
Surveillance video shows Moe damaging a door with a crow bar and then entering the bar through a window. Moe took $823 from the gaming machine.
Police responded to River Country Coop Sept. 14 for a burglary that occurred the previous day.
Surveillance video shows Moe using a bolt cutter to enter a wash bay at the business. The door and a change machine were damaged but nothing appeared to be taken.
Police spoke with Moe on Sept. 21. Moe admitted to all three crimes. He said he was attempting to get money to fuel his methamphetamine addiction.
Moe was free on bond for an ongoing criminal case in Eau Claire County.
Moe was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.
According to the Chippewa County criminal complaint:
Five locations in Chippewa County were subject to break-ins in early September: the Bargain City store in the Northridge Center mall, the Legacy Center of Chippewa Falls, First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, Albertville Bar in the town of Howard, and the Wander Inn in the town of Wheaton.
Moe was identified as a suspect in the burglaries.