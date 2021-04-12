EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for repeatedly selling heroin in the area.
Brandon P. Price, 30, 3239 Seventh St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on two felony counts of heroin delivery and a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Price to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As a condition of supervision, Price cannot associate with drug dealers.
Price was also fined $678.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant told police on Jan. 30, 2020, that he could buy heroin from Price and that he had purchased heroin from him in the past.
The informant conducted the controlled buy and received heroin from Price for $150.
An informant conducted a second controlled buy on Feb. 6, 2020, and received two bags of heroin from Price for $200.
That same day, Price and his vehicle were pulled over in a parking lot in Eau Claire because he had an active arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections.
A search of the vehicle netted various drug paraphernalia and 15 to 20 small plastic bags containing heroin.
A woman who was in the vehicle with Price told police they went to Woodbury, Minn., on Feb. 5, 2020. The woman said Price had been on the phone with several people attempting to locate a large amount of heroin.
The woman said Price drove the vehicle to an apartment complex in Woodbury, having arranged to meet someone there to likely pick up heroin.
They waited there for the female heroin source to arrive in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.
Price met the female at her vehicle for a short time before returning to his vehicle with a large bag of heroin, the woman said.
The woman’s 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle during the heroin transaction.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Price was not prosecuted as a repeat offender but was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in October 2016 in Eau Claire County.