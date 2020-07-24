An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for trying to entice a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Timothy S. Knapp, 49, 3511 Stein Blvd., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.
A felony count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime was dismissed but considered during sentencing.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Knapp to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Knapp is prohibited from having a profile or any activity on social media, and having no contact with the victim or her family.
Knapp also cannot have unapproved contact with other children.
Knapp must comply with the sex offender registry and complete any recommended programming.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective received a phone call Dec. 20 from the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation regarding a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Facebook reported that Knapp appeared to be sexually enticing a 14-year-old girl.
The private Facebook Messenger conversation indicated that the pair had expressed interest in meeting each other to engage in sexual activity.
The date range of the conversation Facebook provided in the tip was Sept. 23-27.
Facebook was able to learn that the girl had been adopted when she was a baby. At some point in the past year, the girl’s adoptive mother had died.
The girl then “friended” Knapp on Facebook.
In the conversation, Knapp expressed an interest in coming to the girl’s house in western Wisconsin to have sex with her.
Knapp also told the girl not to tell anyone about them dating and having sex.The girl told Knapp she was 14 years old. Knapp told the girl he wanted to get her pregnant.
Police contacted Knapp Dec. 23 at his residence. Knapp told police the girl was the one who wanted a sexual relationship with him. Knapp admitted the relationship with the girl was wrong.