EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for exposing his two young children to methamphetamine.
Cory J. Stoner, 27, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of neglecting a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Stoner to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Stoner cannot have contact with the children without approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Stoner must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Stoner's co-defendant, Jenna R. Lokrantz, 32, 1348 St. Thomas Drive, returns to court Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lokrantz and Stoner are the parents of two children, ages 2 and 6 months.
Eau Claire police and a social worker visited Lokrantz at her residence on July 30 after receiving a complaint that she was again using drugs.
Lokrantz admitted that she relapsed on heroin three weeks earlier. She said this was about the same time she quit going to the methadone clinic.
Lokrantz agreed to submit a urine sample and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. She said she was surprised by the test results because she only uses heroin.
Lokrantz said she used heroin a couple of times per week but never at her house because she doesn’t want drugs around her children.
Lokrantz said that sometimes she and Stoner do drugs together.
Stoner told police he has been using heroin and methamphetamine. He said he never uses drugs at Lokrantz’s residence.
Stoner admitted it was possible that he has slept with the children, shared blankets and pillows, and played with them or held them after using drugs.
A hair follicle test was taken from the couple’s oldest child. It was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Lokrantz then admitted that she had used methamphetamine prior to July 30.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
