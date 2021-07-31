EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend nine years in prison for at least four methamphetamine sales and his role in a string of burglaries.
Justin A. Link, 32, 1227 S. Dewey St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to five felony charges: three counts of methamphetamine delivery and one count each of burglary and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Link to spend nine years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Link must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Link cannot have contact with his victims, co-defendants or known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint in the drug cases:
Confidential police informants made controlled buys of methamphetamine with Link on Aug. 17, 2020, Aug. 19, 2020, Aug. 26, 2020, and on Oct. 12.
Authorities then executed a search warrant at Link's residence on Oct. 22.
Authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana and miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia in Link's residence.
According to the criminal complaint in the burglary cases:
Authorities investigated reported burglaries Oct. 13, 2017, at a residence on Avonlea Lane in the town of Washington, March 24, 2018, at Chippewa Valley Mini Storage, 929 Malden Ave., and April 24, 2018, at a vacant house on Hillview Road in the town of Washington.
Five guns, hunting clothing, an ice auger, two nail guns and a chainsaw were taken in the first burglary.
A car motor that weighed more than 500 pounds was taken from a storage unit in the second burglary.
Multiple families stored items at the vacant house that was targeted in the third burglary. A canoe was taken in that burglary.
A witness told authorities he was with Link and a second man when they committed various burglaries.
The witness said Link's preferred method of doing burglaries was driving around and looking for garages that were left open or unlocked, and storage units that were not "fully locked."