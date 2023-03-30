EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison after authorities found more than 11 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle he was using.
Andrew D. Hinman, 31, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.
Long ordered Hinman to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison. As conditions of supervision, Hinman must maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
He was also fined $518.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to a south side residence on Nov. 1 after a man was found unconscious from a possible cocaine overdose. Officers met with a man who said Hinman, his stepson, was now conscious and alert and sitting on the bed in his room.
Hinman appeared to be confused as to why police were in the house.
Officers found a pile of white powder on the desk at the foot of his bed. The powder was tested and found not to be methamphetamine, cocaine or fentanyl.
The stepfather gave police a paper gift bag that had two full plastic bags that appeared to contain marijuana. The stepfather said the bag was in the room with Hinman. He removed it prior to police arrival to avoid having to fight Hinman for it.
The marijuana, which weighed just under a half pound, was taken to the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police returned to the residence on Nov. 12 after the stepfather found additional marijuana in the vehicle Hinman was using. The stepfather said he and his wife were looking to get the van off their property and return it to the owner, whom they believed lived on Eau Claire’s north side.
A red duffel bag was taken from the car and given to police. Eleven separately packaged bags of marijuana were found inside the duffel bag. The marijuana totaled 11.34 pounds.
Hinman was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in December 1017 in Eau Claire County.